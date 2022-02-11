K Naomi loves the idea of Valentine's Day but her husband does not celebrate the holiday, now she is wondering if she should celebrate or not

Although her husband compromised for her last year and celebrated, she feels they should also do something this Valentine's Day

K Naomi says whether they decide to celebrate the day or not she is still going to dress up for the day

It is the month of love and lovers are getting ready to go all out for their significant others this coming Monday. That is not the case for model and TV presenter K Naomi who recently shared that her man does not celebrate the lover's holiday. Hectic.

K Naomi is torn between celebrating Valentine's Day or not. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

Although she is not expecting a bouquet of red roses or chocolates, K Naomi said she will just dress up and look sexy for the day. She also revealed that she is not bothered by not celebrating Valentine's Day this year because she did celebrate last year and her man went all out.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality took to her Instagram stories to dish out her Valentine's Day dilemma. The publication suggests that the question on K Naomi's mind is to celebrate or not to celebrate Valentine's Day?

"My husband doesn't celebrate Valentine's Day and I do, she began narrating her ordeal.

"We celebrated last year, He went all out I won't lie.(Thank you baby)

He says he met me halfway and this year I should do the same."

K Naomi later revealed in her Instagram stories that the Valentine's Day issue is not that serious and she is going to treat it as a normal day. However, she also did not give up all hope about the possibility of a surprise gift.

She said: "I'm joking though, it's not that serious. Whatever happens, happens."

