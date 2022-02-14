DJ Zinhle is lucky in love with her baby daddy as she shares some of her Valentine's Day spoils with followers on social media

The self-professed hopeless romantic was smiling from ear to ear as she showed off her stunning gift from Murdah Bongz

Just a day ago, Zinhle took to social media to share what her ideal Valentine's Day gift would be and the celeb did not look disappointed

The celebrity Valentine's Day Olympics are in full swing. DJ Zinhle and her baby daddy Murdah Bongz have joined in on the festivities and the celeb followers are absolutely loving seeing Zinhle so happy.

DJ Zinhle is one lucky lady. The musician is feeling the spirit of true love with some spoils from Asante's dad. Zinhle took to Instagram to share photos of herself holding a gorgeous heart-shaped bouquet of roses.

The South African reports that leading up to Valentine's Day, DJ Zinhle told her Twitter followers that she feels that the ideal gift from Murdah Bongz would be something special from her accessory line, ERA.

Judging by the smile on the musician's face, she is quite excited about everything else that the day will bring her.

SowetanLIVE sat down with Zinhle and asked her a few questions about love. The celeb opened up about what the true meaning of the 14th of February is to her. When asked what her definition of true love was, DJ Zinhle said:

"Emotional security, pure happiness, butterflies and mutual respect for each other."

