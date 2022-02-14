Mihlali Ndamase is treating her fans to the content they signed up for with her Valentine's Day posts

The beauty posted a video where she spotted two ruby red gowns that showed off her beautiful curves and cleavage

Mihlali's fans showered her with love and adorations for the posts, others even went as far as asking for her hand in marriage

Phew! Mihlali Ndamase is the girl she thinks she is. The popular socialite did not leave her fans asking for more Valentine's Day content as she gave them precisely what they were looking forward to.

Mzansi loves Mihlali N's Valentine's Day posts. Image: @mihlalii_n

The content creator posted a video of herself donning 2 different red gowns that left Mzansi's jaws on the flow. She event went fairytale style with the location of the video. Mihlali did not go overboard with her makeup as she kept everything to a minimum with just a hint of red lipstick.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mihlali also posted pictures where she spotted a figure-hugging maxi red gown. She captioned the post:

"Couldn't make you wait forever, for forever. This is forever "

Her followers and fellow industry colleagues, including Pearl Modiadie and Thuli Pongolo flooded her comments section with praises.

@pearlmodiadie wrote:

"Gorgeous!"

Also this @keys_fashion masterpiece is stunning!

@thuliphongolo said:

"Stunning! "

@ayandathabethe_ commented:

"Dreamy "

@barbz_poti noted:

"Mos' def the content i signed up for!"

@yoliswa_mqoco declared:

"You are SO BEAUTIFUL! And omg, this GLAM? Scream!"

Some Netizens even saw an opportunity to shoot their shots at the beautiful Mihlali.

@sharon_ndlovu01 commented:

"I'd marry you honestly, question is would you marry me?"

@tom_daniel also said:

"Can you be my wife?"

Mihlali Ndamase Gets Dragged for Showing Fellow YouTuber Some Love, Accused of Only Caring Because of Clout

In more stories about Mihlali Ndamase, Briefly News reported that she got dragged by Mzansi peeps after she sympathized with fellow YouTuber Sabelo the Kreator. It all started when Sabelo the Kreator who is popular for his cleaning videos was slammed for doing work that was only meant for women.

But before the dragging went far Sabelo came bearing good news. He had bagged a six months contract with Handy Andy. The ecstatic content creator took to Twitter to share the good news with his followers who were quick to congratulate him on his major deal.

"Guess who just signed a 6 months contract with Handy Andy?" He tweeted.

Among those congratulating Sabelo the Kreator is fellow YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase. She took to her own Twitter page to share Sabelo's tweet, noting that he deserved the deal.

She wrote: "You are so deserving, congratulations! To many many more."

According to ZAlebs, those supportive tweets landed the socialite in hot water with social media users. Peeps alleged that Mihlali only came out with her congratulatory message because Sabelo had hit the jackpot.

They added that she was supposed to show support to him when he was being dragged for his vlogs not after signing a huge deal.

@Ki83108555Billy wrote: "Now that he won a bag you're tweeting about it."

