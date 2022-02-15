Muvhango star Gabriel Temudzani celebrated his 42nd birthday in style in the United Arab Emirates

The actor who plays the role of Chief Azwindini in the popular soapie shared pictures from his extravagant trip on social media

Temudzani was also spotted having dinner in the sky with an unidentified woman on Valentine's Day

Gabriel Temudzani celebrated his 42nd Birthday on the 10th of February and he took to the City of Gold to mark his special day.

Temudzani, also known as Vafuwi from his role in the SABC soapie Muvhango took to social media to show off his birthday celebrations, which were nothing short of spectacular. From beautiful views, floating breakfast to dinner in the sky, it is safe to say Temudzani had a good time in Dubai.

In one of his Instagram posts, the actor who was obviously feeling grateful said waking up to a beautiful view on your birthday is the best feeling; he wrote:

"Nothing beats waking up to an amazing view like this on your Birthday."

The actor also took the time to show off his dance moves and introduced a new challenge for his fans called #TheBoyIsHappy dance challenge.

He said:

"Guys here goes my happy dance challenge. Let's see your happy dance challenge video with the caption and hashtag (TheBoyIsHappy)."

One can not visit Dubai and miss the chance to go for a fun ride in the desert. The award-winning actor did not miss the opportunity. He also posed for another photo fully dressed in Arab wear complete with a scarf as he went for a fun ride.

We all know Azwindini is a fitness junkie and not even Dubai could stop him from a little workout session. He posted another short clip where he was exercising and in the background, you can see the beautiful Dubai views.

Who is the mystery woman spotted with Gabriel Temudzani?

The South African reported that for Valentine's Day Temudzani enjoyed dinner in the sky alongside an unidentified woman. According to the publication, the actor included a funny message about people lying to their partners about not celebrating V-day.

