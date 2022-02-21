Isidingo actress Letoya Makhene has encouraged South Africans to ask questions where they do not understand instead of judging

The actress who took to her Instagram page to shower praises on her wife Lebo Keswa who accompanied her to a muthi shop and asked all the relevant questions

The Generations: The Legacy star is a practicing sangoma who set aside her acting and singing careers to answer her calling of becoming a sangoma

Actress Letoya Makhene has shared a message to those who are skeptical about using muthi and those who judge before doing the necessary research.

Lerato Makhene encourages Mzansi to ask questions about muthi before judging. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The actress who is a proud sangoma took to social media to highlight the importance of asking relevant questions before jumping to conclusions.

The Generations: The Legacy star took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself and her wife Lebo Keswa in a muthi shop. She commended her for going with her to the muthi shop and asking questions about the things she does not understand.

She said:

"One thing about my wife is that she will happily and proudly walk into a muthi shop with me and ask questions!"

Fans also shared the same sentiments. They took to the comments section to agree with the actress on the importance of asking relevant questions.

@ayandapyramid said:

"Ask 100 questions."

@nthabie_simelane wrote:

"It's called teamwork gogo."

@paulandelwa commented:

"And I know vele.Lebo will ask and ask shem! She and Ntu are so alike."

@myekoandiswa noted:

"I love you guys."

Letoya Makhene pens appreciation post to her bae Lebo Keswa: "Loving Me as I Am"

Letoya Makhene served Mzansi love goals when she posted a loved-up video of herself with her boo, Lebo Kweswa. The Generations: The Legacy actress thanked Lebo for loving her as she is.

Letoya also appreciated Lebo for showing interest in her culture. Letoya is a practicing sangoma who loves throwing traditional ceremonies and dressing in traditional attire.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya posted the clip of the two of them rocking iziphandla on their wrists. In the video, Lebo jokingly shared that she's Letoya's deputy sangoma. The thespian captioned her clip:

"For someone who never took interest in cultural traditions before I met her, she sure as hell is the most excited person I’ve ever seen to have on a sphandla. My Love… you are the cutest! #LovingMeAsIAm #AcceptingEachOtherForWhoWeAre #LovingMeDifferently"

