Zodwa Wabantu has warned her fans to protect their energy in a video she posted on her timeline when she dished out free life advice to her followers

The reality TV star has been giving out free advice on her timeline since she embraced her ancestral calling and her peeps are here for it

Many agreed that the exotic dancer is right by warning her followers to keep their energy and souls private because that are some people in their lives who are only there to take from them

Zodwa Wabantu has warned her fans to protect their energy. The media personality is embracing her ancestral calling and has been dishing out sound advice on her timeline.

Zodwa Wabantu has warned her followers to protect their energy.

Source: Instagram

The exotic dancer took to social media recently to warn her followers to keep their souls and energy private because some of the people in their lives are just there to take without giving back.

The star advised her fans to limit their carefree approach to life, reports TshisaLIVE. In the clip she posted on Instagram, Zodwa added:

"They take your wisdom and you will be left empty and naked without knowing yourself. Don't be available to all these places. Protect your soul."

Peeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Many agreed with the reality TV star.

tha.simelane said:

"Ooooooohhhh Zodwa. This is so true."

mawhoo_ commented:

"I agree. Also, I advise my fellow people to leave those who wanna steal from them, stealing of your destiny and all your glory. Yey akukho ryt la emhlabeni. Iba selfish ngempilo yakho."

khezwane wrote:

"Thokoza Gogo. This is the truth."

qwabekazi_thobeka said:

"Siyabonga sesiZodwa. For someone in the entertainment to have that mind set, it’s powerful."

puno_wa_star commented:

"I felt this one."

caluzasiyabonga wrote:

"Thank you so much for these words."

black_queenacle_ added:

"A word is enough for the wise."

Zodwa Wabantu roasts herself for being unable to keep up with her Ben 10

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu took to social media to poke fun at herself. The reality TV star may just be getting too old for her Ben 10, Ricardo.

The exotic dancer called herself a gogo after she was unable to keep up with her young man's smoking. The star started coughing from secondary smoking after she tried to inhale secondary smoke from the weed Ricardo was puffing.

The media personality took to Instagram to share the video of the whole thing and her fans laughed out loud at her. She even jokingly said she might just die soon from passive smoking, reports ZAlebs.

