Video footage showing Julius Malema celebrating his 41st birthday in the East London Regional Court was shared online

The EFF leader and his supporters caused a commotion during his trial for the unlawful possession of a firearm and contravening the Firearms Control Act

South African online had differing views on the behaviour, with some saying it undermined the court proceedings

Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema, just never ceases to amaze Mzansi with his hilarious and provoking antics. The latest was when he and his party members turned his trial for the unlawful possession of a firearm and contravening the Firearms Control Act into his birthday party.

Julius Malema appears in Polokwane Magistrates Court on September 26, 2012 in Polokwane, South Africa. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The controversial politician celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, 3 March and he spent it at the East London Regional Court.

Videos have been doing the rounds on social media showing Malema and his supporters cause a ruckus in the courtroom as they sing happy birthday. And oh boy did they make a spectacle of it!

The elated EFF leader can also be seen holding a stunning birthday cake in a video shared by web influencer @danielmarven on Twitter which has over 90K views.

Watch the video below:

News24 further reported that Malema finds himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly firing a semi-automatic rifle in front of a crowd attending the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on 28 July 2018.

While some South African online users found the spectacle funny, others were not impressed by the behaviour seen in the footage, saying it undermined the court proceedings:

@bsibisi1 asked:

“Will our courts be open to any random accused person to celebrate his birthday in court and have a birthday cake in court and all?”

@MoafrikaNgwana commented:

“Let us hope this did not interrupt court process, or proceedings in other courtrooms. Honestly, I do not feel comfortable with EFF populism.”

@sa_standup said:

“If you have ever been in court it is a place to be respected and act accordingly...unless of course you have bought or bribed head says court.”

