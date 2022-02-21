A South African TikTok video has gone viral, because it shows a man holding a handmade cardboard sign at an intersection

The sign that the man carries says that he is offering to hit Julius Malema in return for a R20 payment

Malema, who is the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), seemed apathetic towards the man's request

GEORGE - A South African TikTok video has gone viral, because it shows a man holding a handmade cardboard sign at an intersection that says, "Ek more Julius Malema for R20" ("I'll hit Julius Malema for R20").

There are more videos that has emerged online that are in a similar vein. In one, a man is also holding a cardboard sign at an intersection, but his one reads, "Will kidnap Julius Malema and torture Jacob Zuna for R20."

Malema, who is the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), seemed apathetic towards the man's request and retweeted the video and simply added a shrugging emoji, indicating that he does not care about it, TimesLIVE reports.

South Africans react to Malema's response

See Malema's tweet here.

Briefly News rounded up what South African's had to say about it:

@DurbanCharo remarked:

"And they say Malema can't create jobs."

@djslugs_za shared:

"This is the entrepreneurial ingenious content I've signed up for."

@thuthukanimty asked:

"Doesn't he know that the CIC has a Black Belt?"

@nenwiinig believes:

"It's tough outside there and I guess he is in the area which has more white people driving around."

@ModisakengMusa said:

"I'm sure this is how beggars make money in predominantly white suburbs."

Phumzile Van Damme impressed with Malema's conduct against AfriForum lawyer

In other news about Malema, Briefly News reported earlier that the former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme was thoroughly impressed with how Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighter leader conducted himself in court last week.

Malema appeared in court to testify in civil hate speech case launched by civil society group AfriForum. AfriForum wants Malema to pay a fine of R500 000 for singing the struggle chant "Kill the Boer."

AfriForum alleges that there is a correlation between the singing of the struggle song and the murders of white farmers, Malema has denied this allegation.

