"National artist" Rasta, who is known for creating works of art of celebrities alive and deceased, did a painting of the late Riky Rick

A photo of Rasta holding up the portrait of the fallen hip hop legend while posing in front of a billboard featuring Riky Rick was posted on Facebook

A debate ensued online about whether the artwork bears resemblance to the celebrity or not, while others recommended that he gets lessons

South African hip hop artist Riky Rick died on 23 February 2022 and South Africans reeling from the loss were left in a conundrum over artist, Rasta's portrait of him.

The image posted on Facebook by Briefly News shows Rasta standing in front of a building with a billboard of a popular unisex barbershop featuring Riky Rick while he held up a portrait of the late musician.

Rasta the Artist painted a portrait of the late Riky Rick that left South Africans debating its resemblance to the star. Image: Facebook, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Facebook peeps were thrown into a discussion about Rasta's abilities as an artist with some suggesting that he take lessons from others on how to draw.

Not convinced that Rasta did a good job, Brenda Zvikaramba exclaimed:

"I am sure Ricky is turning in his grave with shock after seeing this."

BrotherNkosy Jesus'disciple offered a differ a different opinion to the one above, saying:

"Great work. You outdid yourself in a good way brother."

Questioning the portrait's resemblance to Riky Rick, Kwah Missy Mbatha said:

"Rasta must rest and allow young and talented people to do the portrait becuase wow, this is not Ricky at all."

Disappointed at Rasta's work in general, Moeketsi Ndaba said.

"It's been +/- 3 years since we've been knowing you Rasta and your work still disappoints us."

Riky Rick’s legacy set to be continued through a foundation that will aim to help the youth of SA

In a bid to ensure that the late hip hop star is never forgotten, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's family is adamant they will make sure that King Kotini's legacy lives on.

At the musician's emotional funeral service, the family made the announcement that they would be starting a foundation in Rikhado's name to ensure that the youth continue to feel his impact.

One of the biggest things Riky Rick will always be remembered for is his impact on young people. Kumi Naidoo, a family member, spoke at the media personality's funeral and expressed the family's plans to start a youth-orientated foundation in his honour.

Source: Briefly News