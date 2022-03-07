Blue Mbombo's baby preparations are in full swing as the media personality has just found what the gender of her bundle of joy

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate had the most gorgeous gender reveal party this past weekend, where she learnt she was having a daughter

The luxurious party was attended by her family and some close friends, including famous friends Mbali Nkosi and Lorna Maseko

Blue Mbombo’s gender reveal party came with the exciting revelation that a baby girl is on the way. Image: @blue_mbombo

TimesLIVE reports that famous friends Lorna Maskeo and Mbali Nkosi were present alongside the Mbombo family when Blue found out that she was having a baby girl.

The celeb took to her Instagram page to share photos from the gorgeously decorated party as well as some follow-up photos that confirmed the gender of her baby. Mbombo wrote:

"A girl mom. Dear Lord... please grant me the wisdom and strength to be the best mother to my daughter."

@makhethamackee commented:

"BabyBlue is going to be a fashionista like mommy, congratulations."

@anih_fabrics wrote:

"Can't wait to see the little blue. I know she will be super cute like her mum."

@beulah_phama said:

"This is the content we signed up for."

Blue Mbombo announces pregnancy, Mzansi crowns her as nation’s Valentine’s Day 2022 winner: “The perfect gift”

Briefly News reported that Blue Mbombo shared a 50-second clip of herself looking breathtaking in a natural backdrop to announce that she’s expecting. The beautiful media persona cradled her stomach a few times in the video, showing that she is happy about the exciting development.

Blue also referred to the timing of her sharing her news in her Twitter caption, noting that she’d already received the best Valentine’s Day gift with her pregnancy.

Blue’s fans agreed that she was given the best present for Valentine’s Day so far in the comments. They even dubbed her the champion of Valentine’s Day this year. See some of the kind remarks fans made on Twitter below.

