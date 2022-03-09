Makhadzi has spoken up about the viral video from her North West performance, where fans saw her push one of her dancers off stage

The media personality has explained how that moment came about and what exactly led to her accidentally shoving the lady

Many followers were at odds as they debated whether or not the Limpopo born talent had shoved the dancer on purpose or by accident

Makhadzi has made a video squashing the internet debate about her shoving a dancer off of the stage. The entertainer explained that it was all just a mistake that happened as an attempt to stop an even bigger accident from happening.

Makhadzi has made it clear that pushing her dancer off stage was completely unintentional. Image: @makhadzisa

Amidst all of the social media backlash, Makhadzi has made a video addressing the rumours that she intentionally shoved one of her dancers off stage.

While performing one of her hit songs Ma Yellow Bone, a video showed Makhadzi and her dancers pouring water out onto the stage. It was at that moment that the performer accidentally shoved the dancer.

ZAlebs reports that Makhadzi was only trying to grab the dancer's attention to caution her not to wet the stage because the floors were already slippery. The African Queen hitmaker wanted to tell the dancer to rather pour the water off stage.

A fan shared the explanation video on Twitter, where Makhadzi said:

"That song was song number 2 on my set, and I saw that she wanted to pour water on the stage. So I saw that if you pour water on stage, we won't be able to perform. So I was trying to push (pull) her to come closer to me so that we can pour the water off stage because we still have 30 more minutes to perform."

"So I'm sorry to those who felt otherwise about that video. And I am sorry to the lady as well but she is fine. It's just that when I see something like that trend I have to address it. It was not intentional."

