A clip from one of Makhadzi's recent performances is going viral after an unfortunate incident that left followers questioning the musician

During an energetic dance number, the Limpopo born talent can be seen pushing one of her backup dancers right off of the stage

Many who saw the video have taken to social media to debate whether the move was done intentionally or purely an accident

Makhadzi has been trending on social media after many fans saw a clip from a recent performance in North West. The clip showed one of the musician's famous dance routines but this time it ended with her pushing a dancer off stage.

Makhadzi is well known for her energetic performances. Her recent show in North West may have gone a bit too far off the walls though.

The South African reports that the African Queen hitmaker is under public scrutiny after an unfortunate incident involving one of her dancers. A clip of the performance is doing its rounds after thousands saw Makhadzi pushing the unnamed dancer off the stage.

An attendee of the show took to Twitter to share the video with others. The six-second clip sparked a massive debate as fans tried to figure out if Makhadzi meant to push the dancer or if it was all just a huge mistake.

@Collen_KM wrote:

"Makhadzi is a celebrity here and the dancer should have not splashed her with water! But as a celebrity like me, Makhadzi should have handled it better rather than pushing the girl."

@NtateMolatoli said:

"Intentional but continue..."

@RobbPhatt tweeted:

"She meant to tap her to stop splashing water on her but I guess that tap was too hard for the already dancing girl...all of this was unintentional."

@MoakalePuse said:

"But seriously why would she come to sprinkle water on the stage? I would have done the same as Makhadzi did... we are performing here this is not a summer game."

‘African Queen’ Makhadzi has announced her brand new and exciting venture into the beauty industry

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has no plans to sleep while the bag needs to be chased. The Limpopo born talent has made the announcement that she will be trying out a new business idea in the beauty industry. Makhadzi will be launching a range of body lotions soon.

Makhadzi is keeping her fans on their toes with business ventures flying in from every direction. The hitmaker has announced yet another exciting new business deal.

TimesLIVE reports that Makhadzi will be releasing a range of body lotions called Mavoda Body Lotion. The celeb took to her favourite social media platform, Facebook, to share the exciting news with her followers.

