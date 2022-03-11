Somizi Mhlongo's trip to the Kruger National Park has been filling up his social media with the most envious content as fans stakeout for his next post

The media personality recently went on a game drive where he spotted the most adorable baby elephant, who looked quite keen to see SomG

Although the content has mostly been envious and adorable, the celeb also shared a close encounter with a lioness that left fans breathless

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi has taken a much-needed shot left to one of Mzansi's most gorgeous game parks. The Idols SA judge has been making sure to take his followers along every step of the bush getaway.

Somizi has shared a video where he encountered a baby elephant while on a game drive at the Kruger. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi never fails to keep his followers entertained with his social media content. This week the celeb has taken everyone along to the Kruger with him.

Mhlongo recently went on a game drive where he had one of the most precious sitings in the reserve, a baby elephant. The media personality was so smitten with the animal that he just had to take a video to share on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Citizen reports that Somizi's time at the Kruger has not been all about cute animals. The celeb also shared a super close encounter with a lioness, that almost had need needed an extra pair of pants. He wrote:

"The moment when my soul left my body for 2 seconds .....moments before I got eated by lions."

Somizi posts hilarious video with wild animals in the background, says it’s for his friends in Europe

Briefly News reported that Somizi is taking a break from city life. What better way to enjoy some quality time than to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy nature.

Renowned TV presenter Somizi Mhlongo has been posting pictures and videos of his adventurous getaway to the Leopard Hills Private Reserve. Although the bubbly media personality has refused to share who his mysterious travel buddy is, he is surely having a good time.

The Idols SA judge left his millions of fans and followers in stitches when he posted a hilarious video with wild animals. In the video, the star suggests that people in Africa live with wild animals.

Source: Briefly News