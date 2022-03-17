Scarlett Johansson shared a hilarious response to Drew Barrymore when she asked if she would have dated Colin Jost back in high school

The Black Widow actress shaded her husband's mushroom haircut that he used to rock back when he was still a high school pupil

Scarlett told Drew Barrymore in the interview on Wednesday that both her brothers used to have the same hairstyle back when they were also young

Scarlett Johansson shared a shady response when she was showed a throwback snap of her hubby, Colin Jost. The Black Widow lead actress was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, 16 March.

Scarlett Johansson shaded her hubby Colin Jost's throwback mushroom haircut.

Drew showed Scarlett a high school snap of her boo and she laughed out loud at it. At the time the snap was taken, Colin rocked a mushroom haircut which was popular in the 90s.

When the TV host then asked the thespian if she would have dated Colin Jost in high school. She did not mince her words nor hesitate when she replied. According to Huffpost Entertainment, Scarlett replied to Drew:

"I don't think so, no."

She went on to give reasons for her shady response. The popular actress shared that both her brothers rocked the same hairstyle when they were still young, added that, "I just can't."

Scarlett is popular around the world for slaying led roles in movies such as Under the Skin, Lucy, The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming, among many others.

