Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson is the next celebrity to go to space aboard Jeff Bozos' Blue Origin

Davidson will be part of a six-member crew that will take to space in the company's rocket launch on 23 March

Pete Davidson has been making headlines after his relationship with Kim Kardashian went public a few months ago

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pete Davidson is scheduled for a once in a lifetime opportunity. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star flies into space in billionaire Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.

Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin has announced that Pete Davidson will fly to space on their craft. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The comedian's popularity has tripled over the past few months thanks to his romance with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.

According to The Independent, the company's spokesperson Sara Blask said Davidson is a guest of the company and will be joining five other paying customers on the voyage.

BBC reports that the Davidson will be flying alongside Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, George Nield, Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The company further reports that the six will undergo intensive training at Blue Origin's facilities before hopping onto the New Shepard rocket.

Davidson and company are slated to take off from Blue Origin's launch site in West Texas on 23 March at 8:30 am local time, AFP reports.

Peeps have taken to social media to weigh in on the news. Many jokingly said Davidson was running away from the earth because of Kanye West, while others said Kim was pulling the strings for him.

@bangbanggbanggg said:

"Kanye will be praying he doesn't return."

@keishypooh22 noted:

"Lolol to escape from Kanye lolol."

@arathedon_ added:

"Kanye gon have something to say about this too."

@lannis__commented:

"Kanye west somewhere hoping he never comes back."

@youslidingorwhat also said:

"Kanye finna attach himself to the rocket with his anti-gravity boots."

Pete Davidson tells Kanye West he's in bed with Kim Kardashian in leaked text messages

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian's new lover, Pete Davidson, has finally addressed Kanye West's ongoing social media rants against him and the reality TV star.

According to a leaked text message exchange, the 28-year-old SNL star demanded Kanye take his public battle somewhere else and meet him "face-to-face".

Daily Mail reported that Pete began the text exchange referring to his nickname "Skete" before sharing that he was actually in bed with Kim Kardashian.

Source: Briefly News