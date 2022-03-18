Siyanda Sesimani's girlfriend, Lerato, penned an emotional tribute which was read at the late actor's memorial service on Thursday, 17 March

The Estate star passed away last week after spending days fighting for his life in hospital following a bloody burglary at his home in Meredale

In a touching letter that was read during the memorial of the talented thespian, Lerato described her late boyfriend as her mentor, best friend and brother

Late actor Siyanda Sesimani's girlfriend penned an emotional tribute which was read at his memorial service. The Estate star passed away last week after fighting for his life in hospital for a couple of days.

‘The Estate’ star Siyanda Sesimani will be laid to rest on Saturday. Image: @siyasesimani

Source: Instagram

He was in a coma after he sustained head injuries when merciless thugs attacked him at his home during a burglary. The Siyanda's friends and family gathered at Naturena Primary School in honour of the artist.

In a letter that was red during the memorial, Siyanda's girlfriend, Lerato, described him as her mentor, brother and best friend. According to TshisaLIVE, Lerato further wrote:

"Oh my love, my heart is shattered beyond words."

Lerato added that Siyanda Sesimani had promised to marry her in September when she "jokingly" asked him when they were trying the knot.

"I even have my wedding vows ready."

The former Soul City star will be laid to rest on Saturday, 19 March.

