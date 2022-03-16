Siyanda Sesimani's friends and family are calling for his killers to be found following his death after spending weeks in a coma

The Estate actor was brutally attacked during a burglary at his home in Meredale on 15 February and has been in hospital ever since

Veteran actress Florence Masebe took to social media to call for justice for the star and actor Zola Hashatsi promised to open a murder case for Siyanda's fam

Late actor Siyanda Sesimani's industry colleagues want justice for the star. The Estate actor passed away a few days ago after spending weeks in a coma.

The former Soul City thespian was attacked during a bloody burglary at his home in Meredale on 15 February. His acting industry mate want to see the people who beat him up behind bars.

Veteran actress Florence Masebe took to Twitter to urge police to do their work. According to TshisaLIVE, she said:

"The police must find Siyanda Sesimani's murderers. They have to."

Another actor Zola Hashatsi, who is also Siyanda's family spokesperson, told the publication that he will open a case of murder on behalf of the family.

"He was literally attacked. This was a murder," he added.

Reacting to Florence's post, a peep slammed the high crime rate in the country. @TTM78529792 said:

"Crime and the amount of lawlessness in SA is a national disaster. The lawlessness criminals have taken over human life has become nothing. May his soul and the souls of other innocent people know n unknown rest in peace."

