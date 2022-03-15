Siyanda Sesimani spent days in hospital in a coma fighting for his life after he was attacked by thugs during a home invasion on 15 February

The Estate actor suffered head injuries and was admitted in hospital where he doctors tried everything they could to save his life

Peeps took to social media to react to a clip of the late thespian's candlelight vigil that was held at his home this past Sunday

Late actor Siyanda Sesimani spent weeks fighting for his life in hospital. The star was suffered head injuries when cruel thugs attacked him at his home on 15 February.

Siyanda Sesimani passed away in hospital after he was attacked in a home invasion. Image: @siyasesimani

Source: Instagram

According to a statement by his family, he was beaten during a buglary at his home in Meredale. The former Soul City actor passed away on Friday after putting up a good fight in hospital where he was in a coman for days.

A candlelight vigil was held at his home on Sunday. Mzansi actors who worked with the star on The Estate and other shows came out in their numbers to say their final goodbyes to their friend and colleague, reported TimesLIVE.

Actor Zola Hashatsi also took to Instagram to share the statement revealing how Siyanda passed on.

Peeps took to social media to send their condolences to Siyanda's family and friends.

tia_royalty wrote:

"I don't know how to digest this. I am not fine."

nqobii_maseko said:

"May his Soul Rest in Peace."

kev_mr.more commented:

"Very sad... May he find justice."

nonx.smk80 wrote:

"My deepest condolences to you and your entire family may his soul rest in peace Gomotsegang Modimo Keo."

sgmsibi added:

"Too sudden and too soon... RIP BIZO."

