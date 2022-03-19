Queen B's net worth in 2022, Bonang is making bank big time

The Queen B is worth a king's ransom, Forbes has calculated her net worth at a cool R104 million ($7 million)

She has made her fortune through clever business deals and being a genius in the media industry

Bonang's television, radio and endorsements have ensured that she is very well off and an inspiration to millions of women in South Africa

Bonang Matheba's doing well for herself in 2022 and her net worth reflects her success. Forbes estimated that the celebrity is worth a cool $7 million (R104 million).

Forbes calculates individuals' net worth by subtracting their liabilities from their assets and is not always a true reflection of their worth.

Bonang Matheba is doing very well for herself and is estimated to be worth a cool R104 million.

Bonang has been able to rack up her impressive net worth by successfully marketing herself in the media industry and her various business interests.

Television and Film

She also has a very successful television career. She started acting when she was just 15-years-old and has not looked back.

Her fame has allowed her to host various award shows such as the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2016 and Miss South Africa in 2018 according to ZAlebs.

Besides film, Bonang has also starred in a couple of big shows such as InterSEXions and a documentary titled Public Figure.

Radio

Bonang hosted her own show on YFM called "The B Hive" which was very successful. She then went to Metro FM before moving to The Front Row until she resigned.

Endorsements

Queen B has also earned millions through her partnerships with big brands and is regarded as one of South Africa's most recognisable ambassadors.

"Very little respect for talent": Bonang Matheba responds to Metro FM's lineup

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's leading media personality Bonang Mathemba has shared her thoughts on how the new changes at the country's biggest commercial radio station, Metro FM, are being handled. The Being Bonang star said institutions in South Africa do not respect talented people, and they lack professionalism.

Queen B responded to radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo who also lashed out at the national broadcaster for its lack of professionalism. He said radio heads must alert those affected by the changes not to announce on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe wrote:

"Why do radio heads make it so awkward when they change a line-up? Just tell the affected parties man, damn! People have lives to plan, it’s sad for them when they have to send statements via Twitter."

