Pearl Thusi is in Nigeria for the private viewing of the latest Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous and African

The private viewing, which was attended by some of Nigeria's top celebrities, was hosted by famed stylist Swanky Jerry, who also stars in the show

The Queen Sono star shared pictures from when she landed in the West African country alongside Nadia Jaftha and Zari Hassan

South African actress Pearl Thusi was among those invited to Swanky Jerry's private viewing of the trending Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African.

Some of Nigeria's top celebrities attended the glamourous private viewing, including Toke Makinwa and more. Ugandan socialite Zari The Boss Lady, also a star of the show, was in attendance. South African stars Pearl Thusi and Nadia Jaftha were also invited to the lavish event.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Fistful of Vengeance star Pearl Thusi shared pictures of when she landed in Nigeria ahead of the private viewing. The star looked casual and stylish in an oversized pair of denim jeans, a white t-shirt and sneakers and a denim jacket.

She wrote:

'When we touched down Nigeria to celebrate @swankyjerry with his costar and my girl @zarithebosslady! Amazing vibes! @nadiajaftha was my holi-date. Lol. Also swanky said my look was super Hollywood when I said I looked like Zari’s boyfriend."

