R Kelly allegedly sang to a young fan whose father is in the same prison as the R&B singer who was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking

The Shade Room posted a short clip of the moment R Kelly allegedly sang one of his love songs to the excited fan, who then shared the moment online

Other social media users claimed the musician is being forced by other prisoners to sing to their families in exchange for protection and food

R Kelly is in prison but is allegedly still keeping his fans outside happy. The singer, who was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking towards the end of 2021, apparently gave a lady a free concert over the phone.

R Kelly allegedly serenaded a young woman over a prison call. Image: @rkelly

Source: Instagram

The young woman shared that her father is in the same prison as the R&B singer. When she called her dad, he allegedly let the US musician serenade his daughter via the phone last Friday.

The Shade Room shared a short clip of the moment R Kelly allegedly sang a love song to the excited fan. The publication reported on Instagram that the fan shared that the moment was "not for money or commissary".

Watch the clip here.

Peeps took to the comments section and shared mixed reactions to the video. Some claimed R Kelly is being forced to sing by other inmates in exchange for food and protection. Some added that they could hear in the way he sighed before singing that he has been singing since his incarceration.

thedjaone wrote:

"That man signing for chips and honey buns! I know what’s going on here!"

ninada9ine wrote:

"They got this man singing in jail."

joyfazoland said:

"They're bullying that man in jail to sing."

bussinbadshay commented:

"Y’all heard that sigh? He's been singing all day."

ly.robin wrote:

"You can hear it in Robert's voice that he does this at least 20 times a week."

sheblessed_x3 wrote:

"It was for protection."

tr_issensational commented:

"He sounds like he's tired of singing."

biancagolden wrote:

"He sounds tired of these requests."

hood.pocahontas added:

"He definitely in there singing for everybody."

R Kelly found guilty on charges of racketeering and trafficking

In related news, Briefly News reported that R Kelly was found guilty of racketeering in his case that accused him of being involved in sex trafficking. The R&B singer was accused of using his fame to lure young girls and women close to him and subsequently abused them physically and sexually.

According to News24, the prosecutors portrayed Kelly as a violent predator who preyed on women for approximately 25 years. BBC reported that Kelly is scheduled to face sentencing on 4 May and will potentially spend decades behind bars.

When he was found guilty, Kelly said very little and his lawyer revealed that he was "shocked" at the verdict. His accusers provided hours of graphic testimony of his crimes that included transporting people across state lines.

Source: Briefly News