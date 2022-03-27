MacG drags Mohale Motaung, claims he's no celebrity just Somizi's ex

MacG slammed Mohale Motaung's celebrity status on his latest episode of Podcast and Chill , he uploaded a snippet onto Instagram

The short clip got a lot of attention with most of the commentators agreeing with MacG on his observation

MacG claimed that Mohale is not a celebrity but is only famous for having dated a real celebrity like Somizi

Mohale Motaung's relationship with Somizi Mhlongo has been a hot topic for a while and MacG has finally decided to wade into the matter.

MacG took dragged Mohale on his latest episode of Podcast and Chill. He said that Mohale was not a celebrity but just some guy who dated Somizi and that is all he is famous for.

MacG slammed Mohale's celebrity status and said he's only famous for dating Somizi. Photo credit: @mohale_77, @podcastwithmacg

Source: Instagram

He shared a short clip from the episode on Instagram which got a lot of attention from social media users who had their own opinions on the matter on the podcast.

MacG's cohost said that he didn't know who Mohale was before the pair got married, agreeing with MacG's original observation.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reaction to the clip

mamakhe_2:

"We've been waiting too long for someone to tell him."

lesegotlhosane:

"I got it before he broke it down, I think it came from "she's the girl she thinks she" is bo "IT" girls"

happiness_moth:

" le bitter gore but that's true . His Somizi's ex partner nothing more."

tshili_bee:

"Ha ha ha ya’ll don’t deserve airtime. We are all saying behind closed doors not in public like this. MacG‍♀️."

