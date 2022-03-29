Somizi clapped back at trolls who called him out for his overflowing bubble bath during his opulent stay at Sun City recently

The larger-than-life media personality filmed himself taking a bubble bath and the foam was flowing all over the bathroom floor

The Idols SA judge shared that he mopped all the foam by himself after some haters said they feel sorry for the workers who were going to clean his room

Somizi has hilariously clapped back at trolls on his timeline. The larger-than-life media personality posted snaps and videos of himself taking a bubble bath at Sun City.

Somizi took an 'opulent' bubble bath at Sun City. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The foam was dramatically all over the floor when the Idols SA judge soaked himself in the bubbles. Haters took to his timeline and called him out for what he did.

Many shared that they felt sorry for the cleaner who was going to mop the floor after SomGaga's bubble bath. Seeing all the hate, Somizi filmed another video after he finished bathing. He shared that he mopped the floor himself.

"No animals were hurt during the filming of the foam bath," he added.

The star shared that his bubble bath post was was meant for "opulence and soft life". Peeps took to his timeline to share mixed views on all his posts. Some said they also wished to be taking such a soothing bath like Somizi.

dimpleszan said:

"How many bottles of bubble bath did you use SomG?"

nunukakhanye commented:

"The kind of bath I want but my lazy self won’t allow me to do all that mopping afterwards, so I’ll stick to the tub limit. Enjoy the bubbles for me too."

official_das__ wrote:

"Who’s going to mop all of that? Content is really killing the youth."

leratolilo said:

"The kind of foam bath I'd like."

ellykazamy_lee added:

"I feel bad for the one who is going to clean that mess, otherwise ke Som Som."

