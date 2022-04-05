Media personality Katlego Maboe is landing gigs again after his much-publicised cheating scandal almost ended his career two years ago

The former Expresso presenter took to social media to express gratitude for bagging the hosting gig at the Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club over the weekend

Reacting to a snap of the star in front of the camera, peeps warmed him not to cheat again since he almost lost everything when his ex-wife exposed him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Katlego Maboe has dusted himself up. The media personality is back on his feet after he lost everything after he admitted to cheating on his wife.

Katlego Maboe is bagging gigs again following his messy divorce. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

The former Expresso presenter is slowly fetching his life and is bagging more gigs. The TV host took to social media to express gratitude for landing gigs again after a two-year hiatus.

TshisaLIVE reports that the star was a hot at the Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club over the weekend. He took to Twitter to share a snap of himself doing what he does best. In the pic, Katlego Maboe was in front of the camera. He captioned his post:

"Today was a great day! All glory to God! Keep moving. One step at a time."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users took to his comment section to warn him never to cheat on his partner again after the scandal almost ended his career in the entertainment industry.

@LiberalsAreNaiv wrote:

"Congratulations ndoda, the camera loves you."

@MadisaTsole said:

"Don't cheat again, Seun. Look how happy you are."

@Msigi_Emotion commented:

"Never again admit to cheating yezwa phika uze ukhale maan (deny it until you cry)."

@tumisole wrote:

"My brother, was great seeing you. Keep keeping on."

@BandaogOlga said:

"Can't keep a good man down. Hope you have learned a lesson. You deserve a second chance. No one is perfect."

@Mma_Kamohelo added:

"No one can bring a good man down... You are thee best presenter Kat and no one can take that away from you. Kancane kancane those who rejected you I decree and declare that they shall look for you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

Katlego Maboe takes exciting journey after messy divorce

In related news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe took to social media recently to announce that he's taking an exciting journey after his messy divorce that saw him lose his TV gigs and sponsorships.

The media personality has revealed that he has decided to go back to school. He shared that he has been a student of life for the past two years while going through the most due to his messy private life.

He has been in and out of court since his wife filed for divorce and he's ready to start a new chapter n his life now that the dust has settled. Taking to Instagram, the former Expresso presenter shared a snap from his first graduation, reports TshisaLIVE. He told his fans that he cannot wait to recreate the memory.

Source: Briefly News