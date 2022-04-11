Solange Knowles might be a grandmother in her mid-30s, Beyoncé might be a great-aunt in her 40s and Tina Knowles might be a great-grandmother in her 60s

Texts have surfaced on Instagram revealing Solange Knowles’ son, Daniel Julez J Smith Jr, 17 years old, is apparently expecting a child with his girlfriend

Twitter users have mixed reactions, blaming everyone for the matter and calling Daniel Julez a mess, saying that his mother had him when she was a teenager as well

Early this morning, a TikTok video made by @worldcarti comprising of private texts between Solange Knowles’ son, Daniel Julez J Smith Jr, and a girl he might have allegedly gotten pregnant surfaced on Twitter and broke the internet.

The video has over 14 000 views on TikTok already and users are blaming everyone involved, including Solange and Daniel Smith, for their 17-year-old son’s behaviour.

Beyoncé's nephew, Julez, is apparently having a baby with his girlfriend. People reacting on Twitter are not impressed with Solange's son. Image: @julezjsmithjr

After the video emerged on TikTok, the alleged girlfriend with the handle @dontcareabynunyoutb took to Instagram stories to reveal screenshots of the harsh exchange between her and Julez regarding the matter. However, it was one particular response from Julez that had users convinced that the 17-year-old could indeed be a father soon.

In the first screenshot of the video, Julez tells the young girl to stop caring about him as he doesn’t care for her anymore, and the girl replies by asking who told him that she cares, to which he replies:

"Like I said before, I don’t look at you anymore as someone I like. You’re just the mother of my child."

The texts also reveal that the girl and Julez have been intimate four times without using protection and the girl refused to take the Plan B pill. Unfortunately, things went south after their last morning together as Julez told the girl he is going to distance himself, claiming should there be a child he needs to mentally prepare for it.

The Knowles and Smith family haven’t yet confirmed or denied the news but in one of the texts, the girlfriend also revealed that Julez might be scared of his parents. Twitter users flooded the platform to share their mixed opinions with @tennauntie saying:

"Solange is about to be a whole grandma. This boy stays in mess."

Another user called out Julez for wanting to distance himself after everything, @secnddegre said:

" 'Okay we’ll I need to start detaching my emotions' the menace."

Others are questioning the girl’s intentions by refusing to take the plan B pill with @beautywithvains saying:

"Why she refused to take Plan B?"

Another user pointed out that Solange got pregnant with her son at the same age, @KrisHuston77 said:

"Everyone out here talking about Solange gonna be a grandma but… 1. No one talking about Daniel sr. being a grandpa. 2. Or how he got her pregnant and married her when she was 17 and he was 19. Same pattern."

Solange Knowles was fighting for life while making When I Get Home

In unrelated news, Briefly News reported that Solange Knowles was in and out of hospital while recording When I Get Home. The artist shared the news on the album’s two-year anniversary on Instagram with a lengthy post saying she will be celebrating the project all week long, as this was the project that changed her life.

Solange explained that she started creating the album when she was having depleting health and spirits and she thanks God for sending her a sign that not only will she survive but by making it alive, she would be stepping into the light. She also thanked her fans for giving her space and time.

