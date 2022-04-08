Gogo Maweni has denied blame for SK Khoza's recent concerning behaviour but confirmed that she consulted her ancestors because the star doesn't take care of his child

The reality TV star shared that she had nothing to do with the former The Queen star's wilding out videos when she went live on Instagram

Mzansi social media users had claimed the sangoma used black magic to make the award-winning actor go crazy because he doesn't support their child

Gogo Maweni has denied bewitching her baby daddy, SK Khoza. Mzansi is divided on whether the popular sangoma had a hand in the former The Queen actor's recent disturbing behaviour.

Mzansi social media users claimed the reality TV star and traditional healer used black magic to make SK act a fool because he doesn't take care of their child.

Gogo Maweni took to Instagram Live to share her thoughts on the allegations after she trended for days on Twitter. In a clip shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Maweni expressed that she cannot be held accountable for the award-winning thespian's concerning lifestyle.

According to ZAlebs, Maweni, however, confirmed that she consulted her ancestors because SK spends his money on girls and drinks instead of taking care of his young one.

"What bothered me was the fact that he thought it was okay and he could get away with it. That's why I went and spoke to the ancestors."

Tweeps took to Musa's comment section and shared mixed reactions to Maweni's remarks. Some accused her of milking the situation just to grow her sangoma business.

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"Truth is whether uGogo Maweni did this or not, she’s going to claim the glory, grow her business and wicked baby mamas will be in her DMs. If he’s not paying maintenance, take him to court simple as that. There’s no need to play God ngempilo zabantu."

@Fufykinz wrote:

"Courts aren't helping, I hate it. I'm not condoning witchcraft but people must know ukuthi stuff like this can come from both parties."

@heel_kaybee said:

"I want to say something so bad but I am afraid she might see it and decide to SK me."

@blueEyeBallz commented:

"She might have used umuthi to get a man she cannot have, as it is alleged. But women every day use make-up to give themselves beauty they don't have to deceive men they cannot get. Same sh*t."

@KAYG33_Tom_Pane wrote:

"Is it just me who think she's just milking this situation?"

@T_Rose_xx added:

"My only question is why can't her ancestors make her rich to support the kid or make the baby dad support the kid without going crazy? Because when someone goes crazy they won't feel pain but the family and loved ones will be the ones suffering, everything seems normal to the crazy one."

More concerning videos of SK Khoza surface online

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza is still trending after more disturbing videos of him wilding out have surfaced on social media. All the three videos were seemingly filmed in one day as he's wearing the same outfit in all of them.

In the latest clips, the former The Queen star can be seen doing a weird dance at a groove and he can be seen involved in a heated altercation with another unidentified man at a petrol service station.

A social media user took to Facebook and posted the clip of the award-winning actor bopping his head at a club. SK Khoza was dancing alone and was not wearing his shoes on the clip too. Another peep shared a video of the star on Twitter. In the clip, he was hurling insults at another man at the service station while one of his friends is calming him down.

