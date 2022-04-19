Slik Talk threw major shade at Uncle Waffles after Drake gave her another shout out on his official Instagram account on Monday, 18 April

The controversial YouTuber claimed that Drake is giving the South African DJ major love on his timeline because he just wants to smash her

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Slik Talk's views on the matter, while some agreed with him some called him out for being a hater

Slik Talk has shared his views on Drake's love for Uncle Waffles. The opinionated YouTuber took to social media to react to the superstar rapper's huge crush on the Amapiano DJ.

Slik Talk dragged Uncle Waffles after her second shout out from Drake. Image:@NgoveniSbu/Twitter @champagnepapi, @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The controversial podcaster also believes that the Toosie Slide hitmaker wants to smash Uncle Waffles hence he's always on her timeline. His views came after Drake posted a clip of Waffles DJing on his official Instagram Stories.

Just the other day, Drake joined Uncle Waffles' live and even left a comment. Slik, who doesn't mince his words, claimed the Certified Loverboy rapper just wants to smash Uncle Waffles.

Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Slik Talk's video. Many laughed out loud at his thoughts while some called him out for hating on Uncle Waffles.

@9henry_ said:

"How does he know the number of girls Drake follows?"

@willycactus_ commented:

"So much hate in 1 minute and 45 seconds."

@BlueCjty wrote:

"You guy's really making him produce more videos by entertaining his videos, this guy needs to be cancelled."

@Ndhav_nyiko added:

"Drake wants to put some hot sauce on the waffle and later will release a track called hot waffles."

Drake gives Uncle Waffles another major shout out

In related news, Briefly News reported that Drake has again taken to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Waffle shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline. The Amapiano DJ wrote:

"Drake just mentioned me on his story."

Drake and Uncle Waffles' names topped the trends list on Twitter after he mentioned her name again on his posts. Mzansi peeps believe that the Canadian rapper is in love with Waffles.

Source: Briefly News