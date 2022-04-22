The madly in love entertainment couple Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and Musa Mthombeni have once again showered each other with love on social media using humour

Today medical doctor and media entertainer Musa celebrates his 32nd birthday and his wife of eight months Liesl took to Instagram to pen a funny birthday message

Mzansi flooded Liesl's birthday post for Musa to send their birthday messages and laugh at the caption while saying Musa deserves it because he would have written something similar

South Africa's favourite couple Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Lauri have once again shown some love to each other on social media. As media entertainer and medical Doctor Musa Mthombeni turns 32 today, Former Miss SA, Liesl Lauri took to her Instagram to pen a beautiful and funny message to her husband.

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has shared a birthday message to her husband Musa Mthobeni. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

The couple kept their relationship private for a year before announcing it on Instagram and served relationship goals since. In June last year, the pair shared that they have gotten engaged and early this week the newlyweds celebrated their eight-month wedding anniversary.

"It’s my husband’s birthday today!!! Happy birthday my love I wanted to wish you the very best but you already have me. No need then. I love you, you 32-year-old man!"

South African celebrities and fans of the pageant queen flooded to her comment section of the birthday post with @dumantando

"Love this caption. Happy birthday to your Husband."

@ulanda_nkala said:

"Happy Birthday Musa. Thank you for always cracking me up."

@andilencube siad:

"Ok Big Daddy!!! Happy birthday myeni ka Liesl Laurie Mthombeni"

@zizotshwete said:

"Have a beautiful and blessed day @drmusamthombeni "

@minniedlamini said:

"Happy birthday Liesl lol it’s your birthday too mos"

@angie_hendriks said:

"I live for you guy's captions. Happy birthday Mr South Africa 2015!"

Dr Musa Mthombeni ready to expand family with Liesl Laurie in the next 3 years

In other entertainment news Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthobenu revealed that he is ready to expand his family with Liesl Laurie in the next three years with a social media post.

The media personality took to his Instagram stories last year to post a picture of a baby girl and told his wife that he is ready to become a da in the next three years.

The couple have shown each other love on social media nd although Musa was attacked by trolls who said he shows too much love to his wife, he remains unfazed an continues showering her with love.

