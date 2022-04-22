South African actress Linda Mtoba shared on her Instagram that she purchased a brand new BMW X7 and gave it the name ‘Pablo’

The 30-year-old actress posted a reel that showed the brand new beast before and after she took it for customisation

South African celebrities and fans took to her comment section to congratulate the actress and raved about big car

South African actress Linda Mtoba has been hard at work after she came back from welcoming her baby girl. Now she’s enjoying the fruits of her labour. Yesterday the actress took to Instagram to share her new car that was customized after purchase to fit her boss lady moves.

Linda Mtoba has bought a new X7 M50i. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

The 30-year-old actress bought a navy BMW X7 M50i which costs over R2million. She made the announcement through an Instagram reel where she reveals that after purchasing the car, she took it to Detail Xellence to put some personal details like changing the exterior to matte black, adding a pink neon strip that goes around the gear lever, all the way to the dashboard of the car and also changing the front and backlights.

“The making of Pablo @detailxcellence really did detail her to my description, ‘I want people to be sacred when I pull up.”

South African celebrities and followers of the actress flooded her comment section to congratulate her on her new beast. Gqom artist @tdkmacassete said:

“Weemah, just do it.”

@tsheivundla said:

“Beauty & The Beast.”

@berniah_01 said:

“Listen!!! A baddie”

@its_tiisetso_khabae said:

“Big boys truckkkk”

@buhlelindwa said:

“Come thru. Such a bug boy.”

@kay_giiegh said:

“I looooove the X7 ai suka Madoda”

@jullietchose said:

“Wow, the transformation is amazing.”

@fancy_claws said:

“Look at this beauty”

