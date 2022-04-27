Mzansi's favourite beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase is not fazed by homewrecking allegations made by Musa Khawula as she jests off to Bostwana

The 26-year-old influencer took to her Instagram stories to share that she is in Botswana Kasana for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit

Mzansi has been celebrating Mihlali's hard work while others were claiming that the jet she posed in front of is used by Instagram influencers who are not going anywhere

South African beauty influencer Mihali Ndamase has been trending top of the list since the allegations about her being with a married man surfaced. The 26-year-old makeup guru hasn’t been shaken by the rumours as she posted a video of herself jet-setting to Botswana, Kasana.

Mihlali Ndamase has been trending after she posted a video of herself in front of a private jet on her way to Botswana for the Forbes Summit. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali is in Botswana with all the Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa individuals for the Forbes Summit. Many were speculating that the influencer lied about traveling on a jet as some noticed that the jet never left the airport. Mihlali took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the vibe inside the jet and wrote:

“The flight to Kasana was so lit #Under30Africa #ForbesSummit”

She later posted another video of all the individuals partying up a storm in Kasana which she captioned:

“One thing about Forbes kids, they work hard and play hard”

Mihlali Ndamase has posted Instagram stories of her time in Botswana for the Forbes Africa Summit. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Before boarding the jet, she posted a 14-second video of herself on Twitter outside the jet holding her Louis Vitton travel bag, and captioned it:

“This is how I pull up baby”

Mzansi took to her post to rave about the rich hun realness the video served with @katlegom_ saying:

“Opulence baby”

@khuzwayoaphile said:

“There is no need for you to attack us like this”

@Lasizwe said:

“You did that!’

Others couldn’t help but those shade at Mihlali with @IamValencia saying:

“Lol, those jets are for IG! We know these jets! Cover on the engine means it hasn’t flown in a bit. Just a debunking tweet.”

@DlaminiPheladi added:

“Seems like that bag is empty”

Mihlali Ndamase tagged a homewrecker over allegations that Leeroy Sidambe left his wife Mary Jane for her

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi has called Mihlali Ndamase a homewrecker over allegations that Leeroy Sidambe left his wife Mary Jane for the 26-year-old.

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula took to Twitter to post that the beauty influencer allegedly stole Mary Jane’s man by posting evidence of his claims. Mihlali didn’t respond to the claims.

Her fans did however come into her defense with some saying that a sidechick can never wreck any home as it is the husbands duty to remain faithful to his wife.

