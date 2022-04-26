MacG has responded to his beef with Heavy K after he claimed the music producer said Black Coffee's Grammy-winning album, Subconsciously, was "pap"

Instead of apologising, MacG called Heavy K a "narcissist" and accused him of only thinking about his "bruised ego" after the whole Black Coffee drama

Mzansi peeps shared mixed reactions to MacG's remarks and many agreed that he should not hide behind his son's health and just apologise to Heavy K

MacG has responded to his beef with Heavy K. The music producer called MacG out recently after the podcaster alleged that he called Black Coffee's Grammy-winning album "pap".

MacG has responded to his beef with Heavy K over Black Coffee’s Grammy album. Image: @macgunleashed, @heavykdrumboss

In the latest episode of the podcast, MacG did not mince his words when he dragged Heavy K. The Podcast and Chill host shared that the Sweetie hitmaker pissed him off when he confronted him about the Black Coffee drama.

In a clip of the show shared by a tweep on Twitter, MacG said he's son was sick when he had a conversation with Heavy. According to ZAlebs, MacG went on to call Heavy a "narcissist" who was only thinking about his "bruised ego" at the time. He told Sol and Ghostlady:

"Think about it, that time my son is fighting for his life in a hospital bed - what’s more important, my son or Heavy K’s ego?"

Peeps shared mixed reactions to MacG's response to Khusta. Many agreed that MacG should just apologise to the club DJ.

@MansOpinions said:

"MacG is wrong. He should just apologize and stop using his child's health condition as a scapegoat."

@Master_Tapita wrote:

"True, he should show maturity and humility. Apologies and move forward, we all know that MacG is Coffee's cheerleader. I'm sure Heavy K also wanted to be hooked up with international gigs by Coffee."

@cultabz commented:

"At this rate celebrities will stop going to the podcast. MacG simply needs to communicate with Heavy K and apologize for his mistake. In any case, he is the one that needs a reality check."

@masande_MSD said:

"Lol, Sol is not a good friend, he never tells MacG when he is wrong. Them talking about human decency is laughable."

@ayandastand6 wrote:

"Everytime Mac speaks from a point of anger/emotional state he creates a bigger animal. And Ghostlady just agrees with him whilst Sol tries to cover the tracks!"

