Heavy K has made it clear that he does not have beef with Podcast and Chill presenter MacG and Grammy award-winning producer Black Coffee

He took to Twitter to reveal that all he wanted was for MacG to set the record straight on the same platform he used to tarnish his name

Peeps have weighed in on the matter calling out the Drumboss hitmaker for his recent actions of posting Mac G's phone number on social media

Heavy K has set the record straight about the recent friction between him and Podcast and Chill presenter MacG. The hitmaker said he had no beef with MacG and everything that took place over the past few days is now water under the bridge.

Heavy K has shared that he no longer has beef with 'Podcast and Chill' presenter MacG. Image: @HeavykDrumboss and @macgunleashed

Source: Twitter

The Drumboss hitmaker blasted MacG after he alleged that Heavy K said Black Coffee's Grammy award-winning album Subconsciously was 'pap'. The talented hitmaker took to social media to refute MacG's claims with receipts and even demanded a retraction and an apology.

Taking to Twitter, Heavy K said there is no bad blood between him and MacG. He also added that he had a private chat with Black Coffee, so he did not require any apology. He wrote:

"To set the record straight, I have no beef with MacG. I just wanted him to clear things up on the same platform he used to discredit me. I fixed things with Coffee already, so no apology is needed. Back to work… Beef won’t feed our kids; let’s focus!"

As expected peeps weighed in on Heavy K's tweet. Some said he was doing the right thing by burying the hatchet and moving on. Others said MacG did not owe him an apology.

@MxolisiAyandaS1 said:

"MacG was wrong, he is still defending himself yet he was wrong. He owes you an apology finish bro."

MacG responds to beef with Heavy K over Black Coffee’s Grammy Album, Mzansi shares mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that MacG has responded to his beef with Heavy K. The music producer called MacG out recently after the podcaster alleged that he called Black Coffee's Grammy-winning album "pap".

In the latest episode of the podcast, MacG did not mince his words when he dragged Heavy K. The Podcast and Chill host shared that the Sweetie hitmaker pissed him off when he confronted him about the Black Coffee drama.

In a clip of the show shared by a tweep on Twitter, MacG said his son was sick when he had a conversation with Heavy. According to ZAlebs, MacG went on to call Heavy a "narcissist" who was only thinking about his "bruised ego" at the time.

