Lasizwe Dambuzo has social media buzzing after pranking his older brother, Lungile in a hilarious video

Trying to convince his brother he'd won a coffin in the prank call, Lasizwe can't stop laughing at Lungile's dramatic outbursts of anger and they both left Mzansi entertained

South Africans headed to the comments section, jokingly telling Lasizwe not to cause his big bro so much stress

Social media personality, Lasizwe Dambuzo has Mzansi laughing after attempting a ridiculous prank on his big brother.

Lasizwe Dambuzo has social media buzzing after pranking his older brother, Lungile in a hilarious video. Images: @lasizwe/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The comedian opted for the classic prank call and tried to convince big brother Lungile he'd won a coffin in some dodgy competition. Of course, Lungile's a street smart guy and assumed the phone call must have been some type of online scam.

Lungile immediately becomes infuriated with his little brother, Lasizwe who cannot stop laughing at his outburst of anger. He quickly puts the scammer in his place, reminding them about all the departed peeps who actually need coffins.

Check out the hysterical clip below:

Mzansi was left in stitches after watching the video and shared their reactions in the comments section. Many peeps complimented the brothers for being South Africa's favourite comedy duo.

Check out some of the comments below:

lornamaseko said:

"The two of you crack me up hahahhahahaa."

cashflowngcobo said:

"Ngaze ngahleka haha."

ms_zoem

"LMAO it’s the KZN part that took me sky rocking."

lesleyann_charles said:

"It's the coloured accent for me."

