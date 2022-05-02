Former Scandal! cast member Mbulelo Katise posted pictures of his graduation, announcing that he has bagged a new qualification

Mbulelo revealed he obtained his diploma in film and television from TUT and is already studying further having started his advanced diploma

The actor has also congratulated his little sister, actress Fezeka Katise, for obtaining her BA degree recently

Former Scandal! star Mbulelo Katise announced on social media that he has officially graduated.

The actor, who rose to fame for playing the role of Scelo on the e.tv soapie, posted photos of himself wearing his graduation attire and revealed that he is a qualified film and television director.

Former 'Scandal!' star Mbulelo Katise has graduated with a diploma in film and television directing. Image: @mbulelo.ndlazilwana/facebook

Source: Facebook

Mbulelo wrote on Instagram:

“G R A D U A T I O N D A Y A qualified Film and Television Director / Writer / Editor. #TheJourneyContinues”

His industry colleagues, mother and fans congratulated Mbulelo in the comments section.

@zenandemfenyana said:

“Amazing! Congratulations ”

@lerato_mvelase wrote:

“So happy and proud of you young man, congratulations”

@nokubongakatise commented:

“So proud of you son, to bigger things. #TheJourneyContinues❤️”

@nkosiartist added:

“Other Dawgs. Congrats my ninja ”

@lee_simz said:

“Congratulations my friend Super proud of you ❤️❤️”

Mbulelo also took a moment to congratulate his little sister, actress Fezeka Katise, for getting her BA degree.

He posted on Facebook and said:

“When God shows off he does it in the most amazing way for real! Well done to my sister Fezeka Faith Katise !! She just bagged her BA so +1 more graduate in the household a moment to be grateful for ❤️‍ Yours truly, a proud brother.”

Drum reports that Mbulelo enrolled for a diploma in film and television directing at the Tshwane University of Technology in 2019, a mere six months after he left Scandal!.

Mbulelo revealed that this was his second attempt at getting a qualification because acting always got in the way.

“I remember while I was on Scandal!, I went to Boston Media for two months and then I was acting ‘eish let me go back’ like acting kept on pulling me back. And I could never ever finish, like I said I’ve done a lot of courses here and there, but I couldn’t get a proper degree, so I knew that this time around if I want things to be different, I need to go to a different environment, and then the other reason, is that TUT was recommended as the best,” he said.

According to reports, Mbulelo is currently pursuing his advanced diploma via a bursary from the National Film and Video Foundation, which he got because of his good grades.

The actor has come a long way since he was part of a group of 16 people who were arrested on charges of human trafficking at a brothel in Springs, East rand in 2017. He was later acquitted.

Source: Briefly News