Buhle Samuels revealed that she is a new proud owner of a Porsche Carerra 4s estimated to cost around 3 million Rands

The beautiful actress, who had social media buzzing after getting married to her alleged gangster husband on Monday, 2 May, flaunted her new whip on Instagram

Social media users have taken to the Twitter streets to share mixed reactions on the star and her continuous wins

Buhle Samuels is on a winning streak, and she is not about to stop. A few days ago, the former Muvhango actress had the rumour mill spinning after she allegedly got married to her gangster husband, identified as Thando Sonqishe.

Although the star tries to keep her private life away from social media, the Twitter FBI always finds a way to dig out some information about her.

Days after tying the knot with her baller husband, The Imbewu star headed to her Instagram stories to flaunt her new car, estimated to cost millions of Rands. According to ZAlebs, the stunner posed next to the unlicensed high-end vehicle and wrote:

“Welcome my babe”

As expected, social media users have weighed in on Buhle Samuels' new whip. Many concluded that only a baller could afford to part ways with that amount of money for a car.

@Pheliswa_S wrote:

"Buhle Samuels did well. Indoda must be a drug dealer, part of a money heist team atm bomb king. Anything illegal man. Who wants to marry a man that works an 8 to 5. Salary goes to rent, groceries, car installation and that it. Indoda must have a criminal record wethu."

