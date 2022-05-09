Thando Nje and Slikour had the timeline laughing out loud after their hilarious interview about why the singer calls herself Thando Nje

The R&B artist tried to explain to the rapper why she added the Nje part and confused him and other peeps who watched the interview even more

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Soul singer's explanation with some saying they're also asking themselves why she added the Nje part if it was "silent"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thando Nje has finally tried to explain her name. The R&B and Soul singer told Slikour in an interview why she decided to throw the "Nje" part into her name.

Thando Nje tried to explain the meaning of her name to Slikour. Image: @thandonje, @slikouronlife

Source: Instagram

The former Skwatta Kamp star asked the Be Okay hitmaker what her name means and she gave him a long explanation he seemingly couldn't understand. Reacting to Slikour's question, Thando Nje said:

"I don't know, actually the Nje was silent then people would never get the silent part. It's just Thando."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Slikour hilariously asked her why she added the Nje part if her name was just Thando. Peeps took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the interview.

@gaboronekelets0 wrote:

"This video upsets me because I get her! She’s making all the sense in the world, kodwa he’s just being difficult."

@Hle50621615 said:

"I think what he meant was why put the Nje when she could have just written Thando because people will read the nje part, THANDO NJE VS THANDO.

@ntangaaah commented:

"Why add Nje though?"

@RetshiR wrote:

"Because people always thought her name is longer like maybe 'Thandolwethu' but it’s just Thando NJE."

@Spyanco said:

"Her explanation was very confusing, I would understand had she said 'most people call me Noluthando and I would say it's not Noluthando, it's just Thando, Thando Nje'. Then her explanation would make sense but the way she's explaining it now is very confusing."

@Hellothisgirl1 added:

"The way she can't explain to Slikour is the same way why people ended up calling her Thando NJE because she can't explain something soo simple."

Prince Kaybee has high hopes for 2022

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has higher hopes for 2022. The award-winning music producer took to social media to share that 2021 was good to him.

The Hosh hitmaker took to Twitter to open up about some of the unfortunate incidents that happened to him. The star spoke about how he trended when his side chick posted his nudes on the timeline.

Prince Kaybee also shared that he's not happy because he couldn't even afford to buy a new car this year, according to TimesLIVE. The star advised people who also did not have a good year to dust themselves up and try again next year.

Source: Briefly News