Controversial South African media personality Nota Baloyi has come out guns blazing at local hip hop rapper Slikour

Baloyi said the former member of Skwatta Kamp took advantage of those who were trying to make it in the industry by taking credit for their work

Nota Baloyi also said any local artist who has worked with Slikour can attest that Ambitiouz Entertainment is better than the Dreamer hitmaker

Nota Baloyi is known for not mincing his words when addressing issues in the entertainment industry. The controversial media personality recently issued attacks at fellow industry colleague Slikour.

Nota Baloyi has accused Slikour of exploiting fellow artists. Image: @SlikourOnLife/Youtube and @lavidanota

Source: UGC

Speaking during a live Instagram video, Baloyi accused the former Skwatta Kamp band member of exploiting fellow artists and taking all the credit for their work.

He even compared the Dreamer hitmaker to Ambitiouz Entertainment, which was called out for 'using' artists and paying them next to nothing. He said:

"Slikour exploits more artists than Ambitiouz could ever be accused of."

Nota Baloyi also added that any artist who has worked with Slikour would support him. He added:

"Everyone who has worked with him will say yes, Nota is right."

This is not the first rant that Baloyi has made against the Umsindo hitmaker. The controversial music mogul was previously slapped with an R250 000 defamation of character lawsuit by the rapper following some serious allegations.

