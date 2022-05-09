DJ Tira left his fans and followers howling after posting a video of his friends practising boxing in the backyard

In the video, Banele Benzo knocked out his opponent with just one punch, and he wanted to give him more

Peeps reacted to the hilarious clip with different comments; others said Cassper Nyovest started a whole trend with the boxing matches he introduced

Following Naak Musiq and Cassper Nyovest's famous boxing match, it seems many celebrities challenge each other to fights during their spare time.

DJ Tira recently posted a hilarious clip of his friends having fun. In the now-viral video, Banele Benzo managed to knock out his opponent with one punch.

Those who were there had to restain him as he was going in for another attack. The Ngilimele hitmaker posted the video to his social media and wrote:

"This is me attacking this week @banele_benzo."

Social media users found the clip funny too. Many commented that the video made them laugh so hard too.

@gugu.khathi wrote:

"Did he just try to climb on top of a down man."

@djfranky added:

"I cant get over this video."

@zulumkhathini commented:

"Lol haha…he wanted to eat him alive!!!"

@uvtoffy replied:

"See why insurance is expensive for men."

@g_rocksdabeats noted:

"The champ is here" yerr.. friends like these"

rayzersompisi_sa also wrote:

"man down backup backup."

@selbyrisenga also wrote:

"@djtira lol challenge me and you will receive that."

@checkmateblack.sa also noted:

"@djtira Reasons why men die first."

