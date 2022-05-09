South African media personality Anele Mdoda's intelligent son Alakhe had Mzansi rolling on the floor with his cheeky response during a conversation with his celeb mom

Alakhe, who was with Anele on an adventurous trip to America, got to attend the F1 games and he asked his mom where Mercedes Benz is originally from

The Celebrity Game Night presenter told her son that the brand is German, and he did not believe it and had to verify the information

Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe left Mzansi in stitches with his subtle response to his mom. Anele and her son have stolen the hearts of many social media users with their sweet relationship.

Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe had peeps laughing when he said he wanted to cross-check his mom's information. Image: @zintathu

The popular media personality recently shared an adorable moment with her son on her Instagram page. In the video, Alakhe, an F1 fanatic, asked his mom about the origin of Mercedes Benz. He said:

"Mommy, where's Mercedes from again?"

The mother told him Mercedes is from Germany, but he did not believe her. He responded:

"Let's search, just to double-check."

The exchange between mother and son had Mzansi laughing out loud. Many found it funny that Alakhe doubted his mom's information and had to ask 'Uncle Google'. The comments section was full of laughing emojis as peeps shared their thoughts.

@ndakho1208 wrote:

"Allow him to double-check , a very clever guy.

@frankiefire added:

" juuuust double-check I can’t."

@_mandyhusk replied:

"Lmao he’s not saying you’re wrong, he just wants to double check and I get that ."

@zungusbongile noted:

"He has to be sure please ."

