Fashion designer, Quiteria Kekana, passed away less than a month ago and his family will honour his memory on 13 May 2022

The Kekana family has organised a special fashion collection tribute which will show the nation Quiteria's talent as a designer

The late Kekana's eldest brother put together a 50-piece collection and the family is sharing the last collection that Quiteria approved

Quiteria Kekana fought cancer until 17 April this year. The talented designer left his family and supporters missing his immense skill and talent.

Now, the Kekana family has announced that the eldest son of the Kekana family, Vincent, will present a 50-piece collection dedicated to his younger brother, Quiteria.

Quiteria Kekana will have a tribute in his honour.

Quiteria Kekana loved the 50-piece collection

According to TimesLIVE, Quiteria's oldest brother, Vincente created the collection in hopes that it would heal his younger brother.

Now the family will present a tribute to thank Quiteria for his efforts and also thank those who continue to support him. The collection is named after Quiteria's first name 'Lebogang' meaning thank you in Setswana

The tribute will be held in Polokwane at Kings and Queen Baobab on 13 May.

Vincente also said that he had Quiteria's approval for the collection, saying:

"He was pleased when he saw the garments before he passed. Everything we did together complimented each other, so he was happy.”

Quiteria's mother also added that the tribute means that her son's memory lives on, saying:

"This makes me happy to see his legacy continue without him. It helps my grief."

Quiteria Kekana's tribute is big to match his talent

A 50-piece collection is befitting of the big talent that was Quiteria. His eldest brother explained that it had to be a big collection to honour Quiteria and grow his legacy. Vincente also hinted about a mystery 40-piece collection that is yet to be unveiled.

The late designer worked with many stars, having dressed Natasha Tahane and even the iconic Beyoncé. Another artist he worked with more closely was Makhadzi, who has continued to support Quiteria. The skilled designer left behind big shoes to fill in South Africa's design industry.

Quiteria Kekana at a fashion show with musician Makhadzi attending as a model. Image: Instagram/quiteria_kekana

Quiteria's supporters will appreciate a tribute

The wound of losing Quiteria is still fresh for the family, friends and supporters. It was only a few weeks ago when the country mourned losing the designer after a battle with cancer.

@noni_mfusi tweeted:

"Lebohang Kekana’s designs were such a masterpiece. Cancer really just never gives one a chance. RIP King Quiteria."

@MantwaMabel said:

"Your work spoke for itselfundeniably one of the best to ever do it, you definitely put SA on the map. Rest easy #RIPQuiteria."

It has only been two weeks since Makhadzi shared her heartbreak about the designer's passing.

Makhadzi continues to remember her close friend for weeks after. Makhadzi is saddened that Quiteria is only receiving this honour after his passing. She said the talented designer deserved more while he was alive.

Quiteria is certainly missed by friends and family.

Makhadzi Mourns Quiteria's passing

Briefly News previously reported on the industry's reaction to Quiteria's passing.

Renowned fashion designer Quiteria Kekana's untimely death shocked many in the fashion and creative industries. The 38-year-old talented designer died on 17 April after losing a battle with cancer, his family confirmed in a statement.

Kokovha hitmaker Makhadzi also took to Instagram to pour her heart out to her friend and personal designer. In the lengthy post, Makhadzi spoke about how Kekana reached out to her when she was going through a rough patch in her life.

