DJ Happygal has revealed that she's been hiding her pregnancy for a long time and is excited to be pregnant with baby number three

The stunning KwaZulu-Natal DJ threw a posh baby shower recently and only invited her family and close friends to the party

The media personality already has two boys and shared that she's about to give birth to her third son, adding that her plan is to have five kids

DJ Happygal is a happy mother. The Kwazulu-Natal DJ is excitedly pregnant with her third child. The stunner recently threw a lavish baby shower. According to reports, only her close friends and family were invited to the party.

DJ Happygal is excited to be pregnant again. Image: @djhappygalsa

Source: Instagram

The club DJ took to social media recently to share some of the snaps and videos she took at the event. She looked like a princess in her fluffy designer outfit that covered her baby bump.

Daily Sun reports that the media personality shared that she's been hiding her pregnancy for a long time and she'll deliver her baby soon. DJ Happygal also revealed that the gender of her baby is a boy. She already has two boys.

The publication reports that the star shared that her soon-to-be baby daddy is very supportive. She added that she wants to have five kids.

