Emtee has clapped back at Nota Baloyi after he made disrespectful comments about him in a video that's doing the rounds on social media

The controversial music executive claimed that the Roll Up hitmaker is a junkie and advised him to go to rehab for urgent help

The rapper told Nota where to get off and shared that they don't have a good relationship after Nota claimed he even called Emtee's parents about the "problem"

Emtee has reacted to Nota Baloyi's disrespectful remarks. The rapper took to social media to share his thoughts on the music exec's video.

Emtee has reacted to Nota Baloyi's disrespectful comments.

Source: Instagram

In a trending clip, Nota shared that the Roll Up hitmaker is a junkie. He claimed the hip-hop artist needs to get professional help in rehab.

"My biggest fear is that Emtee's kids would pick up Xanax, overdose and die. That's my biggest fear," said Nota, according to ZAlebs.

He went on to claim that at one stage, he even called Emtee's parents to intervene, adding that the star has been angry at him since then. Taking to Twitter, the fuming Emtee told Nota where to get off. The independent record label owner commented:

"Stop disrespecting me @lavidaNOTA ion even know you like that."

Peeps took to the timeline to share their thoughts on Nota's claims. Many agreed that Emtee needs help.

@Rileylad91 said:

"Emtee needs to take care of himself, think about the other being... As a parent, there's certain habits you need to let go."

@ONDA_MP commented:

"Absolutely agree with Nota, the guy needs to take care of himself. He's very talented."

@eonard_moyane wrote:

"But Nota is telling facts. We all see that."

@MaphopheMuzi said:

"You always have another person’s name in your mouth man, talk more about you and leave other people. Damn wa bora chief."

@Billie_Bag commented:

"@lavidaNOTA have you called him or just chasing clout."

@TbangTshabalala added:

"You're always on point Nota, even though people like to criticise you."

Emtee bags Hip-Hop Artist of the Year award

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee proved his naysayers wrong. Many of his haters shared that he fell off after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment. The rapper is not done yet.

Emtee bagged the Hip Hop Artist of the Year award at the Global Music Awards Africa 2022. The star beat the likes of Sarkodie, A-Reece, Kwesi Arthur and Ladipoe, who were all nominated in the same category.

The Roll Up hitmaker took to Twitter to share the good news with his loyal fans. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his post:

"Can't keep a good man down, innit."

