PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The latest episode of Pastor Wants A Wife was a drama-filled fiasco and viewers have started picking their fave potentials for bachelor pastor Tshegofatso Modisakeng

After Tshegofatso Modisakeng's brother, Tshepang Modisakeng got out of hand, many viewers were left unimpressed by his behaviour

The show ended on a dramatic note and fans were keen to pick their favourite after eliminations during the episode

Pastor Wants A Wife's second season stars Tshegofatso Modisakeng as he searches for his perfect match.

The pastor has an interesting family causing the show to trend, and viewers on Twitter have had a field day following the drama.

The pastor is being extra careful with his pick as has been divorced before and is now looking to love again.

Tshegofatso Modisakeng's latest episode on 'Pastor Wants a Wife' involved his brother Tshepang getting out of control. Image: Instagram/@tshegomodisakeng

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Viewers of Pastor Wants A Wife unimpressed after Tshegofatso Modisakeng's brother got out of control

Fans of the show felt sorry for Tshegofatso Modisakeng after his older brother, Tshepang, embarrassed him in front of all his potential matches by asking if they could be with someone who has no money.

Things were made worse in the latest episode after Babalwa said the older brother was not necessarily a bully and had asked some valid questions. Pastor Tshego was not impressed and eliminated her.

Earlier, most of Tshegofatso's potentials had sensed that drama was around the corner when the pastor's family walked in to meet all the potential matches while wearing sunglasses.

Fans were not impressed when Tshepang Modisakeng tried to embarrass his younger brother saying he was a broke pastor.

Fans felt Tshepang was way out of line and sympathised with Tshegofatso.

@Thee_mademoisel tweeted:

"Tshego is not hurt by his brother saying he’s broke. He has just reached his breaking point, he’s been dealing with this all his life and he just can’t anymore."

In a tweet, a few viewers felt that the pastor should have stood up for himself when his older brother got out of line.

Fans of Pastor Wants A Wife picked their fave potential

Fans' tweets already picked their favourite matches for Tshegofatso. One tweet proposes Dudu as a crowd favourite and soon many followed in agreement after seeing her bubbly personality.

@LungiYou commented:

"The only good wife for Pastor is Dudu ,the girl can even sing ,I pray he picks her at the end."

@SannieGm tweeted:

"Dudu and Pastor are a perfect match."

@Agco_gco

"Please, if this Pastor doesn't choose Dudu I will cry."

Viewers choose a new fave on Pastor Wants A Wife after Babalwa's elimination

Another fave was Babalwa who has gotten eliminated because she disagreed with Tshegofatso in front of everyone.

@Agco_gco

"Dudu gives MamFundisi vibes her and Babalwa are my fighters"

@Filo63683282 said:

"Best decision by the pastor to eliminate Babalwa."

'Date My Family' contestant Sandile leaves Mzansi in stitches with his arguments

Briefly News previously reported that Date My Family is trending on Twitter thanks to one contestant who stole the hearts of Mzansi. This week's episode featured Sandile, who had to visit different families in his quest to find true love.

It was Sandile's conversations and arguments that kept peeps intrigued. Many commended him for getting straight to the point and for firing shots at his potential dates and their families.

Source: Briefly News