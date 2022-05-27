Mac G's latest episode of Podcast and Chill was with legend footballer Portia Modise and has been trending after a riveting interview

Portia Modise poured out details about her personal and professional experience with the South African Football Association (SAFA) as she sat down with Mac G and co-host Sol Phenduka

Viewers of Podcast and Chill, the Chillers, quickly fell in love with Portia Modise and how she handled herself during the interview

Portia Modise is one of South Africa's most prominent footballers. She played for the South African national football team Banyana Banyana and was the captain.

Portia Modise holds Africa's record for the most goals scored by a woman or man soccer player, with 102 goals. With her years of experience, she had much to dish out on Podcast and Chill.

Portia Modise is the latest guest on 'Podcast & Chill', where she spoke about SAFA and all her life experiences. Image: Instagram/@modiseportia

Portia Modise talked about SAFA and corruption in football on Podcast and Chill

Portia Modise spoke about the corruption in the football industry and her journey through it during the interview.

In a clip shared in a tweet, Portia says there is no growth in the South African football industry anymore due to corruption. The footballer spoke some hard truths about the South African Football Association (SAFA). She said:

"To tell you the honest truth, the only thing they do is just eat the money. If you check, there are a lot of things that were supposed to happen to nurture the development of football spaces...our under 23 is no longer appetising."

Portia Modise had humble beginnings

The star's touching story on the podcast found the Chillers on her side. The episode of the podcast with Portia was filmed in a shack. Mac G joked that it was to make Portia feel at home because she used to live in a shack. Explaining her background, she said:

"We were staying in three a room and it was almost 14 of us in that room so when my mum started selling alcohol, I decided to buy a shack and moved there alone ."

Mac G appreciates Portia Modise coming to Podcast and Chill

The Chillers were happy about the interview with the talented footballer. During Portia Modise's interview, Mac G welcomed her on the podcast, saying:

"We lovedchatting to women that have real talent, with a real story, we are glad that you came in and we appreciate you coming in."

Following the podcast's controversy after Mac G made unsavoury comments about socialites, some thought his welcome referenced the incident. Viewers thought Mac Gimpliedg that Portia Modise was different from the other women he had mentioned in his podcast before.

The Chillers are in love with Portia Modise's personality

Portia Modise impressed viewers with her sense of humour and her bravery when she spoke out about the football industry's inner workings.

Fans were horrified by the details of how SAFA treated a star player like Portia Modise, who was on the national team for international matches.

@Manqoba_Mbuli added:

"There's no way the last #PodcastAndChill episode is going to sit well with that corrupt useless football association."

@skhushnas1 tweeted:

"The Portia Modise Interview on #PodcastAndChill was heartwarming, painful and funny AF at the same time man, what a Legend this woman ."

