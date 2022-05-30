Boity Thulo, South African presenter and socialite is, well known for being one of the most beautiful celebrities and is also envied for her physique

The Own Your Throne reality TV star took to social media to share in detail how she maintains her figure

Boity Thulo invited her supporters to join her on a detox, but some were not convinced about the actress' regimen

TV personality of her reality show, Own Your Throne, Boity Thulo recently shared how she maintains her body with a three-day detox.

Boity Thulo shared some weight loss tips that included strict restrictions as well as drinking castor oil.

Boity Thulo shared that she enjoys using tea and castor oil for monthly 3 day detoxes. Image: Instagram/@boity

Boity Thulo drinks castor oil to detox every month

Boity took to her Twitter to invite her followers on a monthly detox with her. First, Boity says she enjoys using green tea mixed with castor oil for detoxing and she does this each morning for three days once a month.

In another tweet, Boity also details that she avoids "refined sugars dairy fast foods, heavy meat and bread" as she aims to make the diet "as light as possible".

Boity Thulo's fans are not eager to drink castor oil

Boity's followers were taken aback by the fact that she uses castor oil. The effective laxative was fresh in the memories of peeps who were forced to drink it as children.

@Phumlani_PrEP commented:

"How much castor oil are you talking? Because I want to detox but castor oil, I have trauma. I can even smell it as I type this."

@phaks_malobisa commented:

"Angizwanga?? Even if castor oil taste like Ultra Mel andizi."

Castor oil's reputation even had some suspect that this was a sponsored post

@Ofentse_Belle commented:

"You must be working with Castor oil because there’s no way."

Some fans are eager to join the detox and brave the castor oil.

@liakoj commented:

"I'm gonna try it."

