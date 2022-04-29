Media personality Boity Thulo has come a long way since her days as an aspiring actress hoping to make it big in the entertainment industry. After landing her big break in a Wimpy commercial back in 2010, the leading lady has gone on to make major moves in the music scene and has secured even more impressive business partnerships.

Briefly News takes a closer look at the #bossbabe who has been owning her throne as an award-winning rapper, actress and certified business mogul.

Mzansi's 'baddest' rap queen

While Boity's decision to dabble in music received mixed reactions from her followers, there's no denying this hip-hop princess' impact on the local rap scene.

She made her rap debut back in 2017 alongside South African heavyweight, Nasty C on the Migos Culture Tour. Thulo took to the stage following unexpected delays from The Migos trio.

Mzansi, however, was not happy to see the TV presenter perform. Many peeps took to the Twitter streets complaining about paying R750 for a ticket, only to see the then-inexperienced rapper perform.

But the social media hate did not stop Boity.

A year later on 30 August 2018, she released her debut single Wuz Dat featuring her mentor, Nasty C. The song would secure and cement her place in the history books as the first-ever single by a female South African rapper to be certified Platinum.

According to Rap & Hip-Hop, the song would also go on to win the 2018 South African Hip Hop Awards for the category Best Collabo.

Pills & potions: Boity's weight loss products & troubles with business partners

Thulo has definitely made a name for herself as one of SA's fittest celebs. It's no surprise then that the TV presenter ventured into weight loss products back in 2017.

But things got sticky quickly when Thulo's pharmaceutical company, Human Limitless, lost one of its key business partners due to some internal drama.

According to The Sowetan, Thulo's business partner Legend Manqele resigned just four months into the project. Manqele seemingly felt Thulo and the rest of the team were not carrying their weight:

"There was a bit of a glitch in communication and how the business should run... I guess at some level I had certain expectations and those were not met.

"I don't agree with certain business behaviour. A business is a business and people must be put in place in the sense that there are certain duties to carry out," he told the publication.

Boity denied the allegations.

The launch of Boity's liquor company, BT Signature: MaMkhize & Lorna Maseko attend

In 2021, Boity Thulo added her name to the long list of local celebs (including Pearl Thusi and Bonang Matheba) curating their very own premium drink brands.

The launch of BT Signature, a luxury line of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic fruit beverages, once again put Thulo and her business on the map as the first celebrity-endorsed bubbly to come in a non-alcoholic variant, Aspire Lifestyle reports.

The South African darling threw a star-studded event in celebration of her new business venture. Celebrity friends like the businesswoman, MaMkhize, and cookbook author, Lorna Maseko were in attendance and definitely came dressed to impress.

Take a look at some of the incredible looks from the launch party:

Boity launches haircare range for African women: "Your hair is your crown"

Recent breakthroughs in natural haircare prompted the media personality to launch her own line of luxurious products back in 2020, formulated specifically for women with curly and afro hair types.

Thulo spoke candidly with The Citizen about her choice to join forces with Clicks SA and Halo Heritage to create a range of hair care products that she felt truly represented African women. She says it's always been a dream:

"Falling in love with our natural hair is a journey for many black women...Your hair is your crown... Being an ‘African Queen’ to me is about being proud of where you come from and embracing it in every move that you make," she told the publication.

Owning her throne: Mzansi can't get enough of the inspirational businesswoman

Taking to the social media streets, South Africans shared their admiration for the amazing entrepreneur and her consistent grind and work ethic. To tweeps, it's clear that every new business venture is undoubtedly another power move in the ever-expanding book of queen Boity.

Take a look at some of the social media comments:

@Zeezy_K_ said:

"Boity is a premium brand."

@Onka_Itu said:

"We need to support Boity's hair products and other business. She deserves all our coins."

