One of South Africa's most beloved musicians Intaba Yase Dubai took to social media to express his thoughts about being put on social media if he dies

Intaba Yase Dubai singer of the hit song Ngiyamthanda said that he does not want to be honored by people because he knows that they are not genuine

Peeps who saw Intaba Yase Dubai's post were unimpressed with the musician's sentiments and found his statement manipulative

After many industry entertainers have passed away, Intaba Yase Duba took to his social media to talk about how he would want to be treated if he dies.

Intaba Yase Dubai recently ranted about fake people and says he does not want people to post about him when he dies. Image: Instagram/@intabayasedubainm

Intaba Yase Dubai gained popularity after featuring on Big Zulu's hit song Imali Eningi.

Intaba Yase Dubai does want to only be appreciated when he dies

According to ZAlebs, Intaba Yase Dubai ranted about fake people who may want to post his pictures if he dies. In a post on Facebook, the musician penned his feelings in isiZulu.

Intaba Yase Dubai said that people do not really care about him and are pretending. He said:

"When I die please do not post me on social media pretending as if you loved me but you failed to appreciate me when I was alive. Please do not want to show off with me. I know you don't care about me and you can live without me, so don't pretend as if you do. You guys pretend a lot."

Intaba Yase Dubai's fans offended by the musician

Fans of the musician did not take kindly to his words as they referenced all his supporters as part of those who do not care about him.

Fans found his statements to be unfair and made many feel unappreciated as most contended that they already show him love regularly.

Nozuko Ngondeka commented:

"Wow, that was quick. Must we stop buying and supporting your music as well. Very disappointing didn't expect it from you."

Ndlovu Thembie added:

"Manje ufuna sithi RIP usaphila sikubonise ukuthi sikthanda kangakanani" [So you want us to say RIP while you are still alive so that we can prove how much we love you?]

Sphephile Putsununu Khumalo commented:

"Hau Dubai siyakuposta nje ko whatsapp wase usphoxa senzeni" [ We post you on Whatsapp did we do to upset you?]

Ntombenhle Mpume Sibiya added:

"Waze wasiphoxa sikuthanda kangaka ,n sihlezi sikuphosta even kowhatapp bethu......cha awu aphrisheythi." [You have disappointed us because we love you so much and we always post you, even on whatsapp, but you don't appreciate us.]

Bheki Proff Dlamini wrote:

"What you posted is stupid. It would have been better if you had said some people. These people were fighting for you at the company that was benefiting from the fruits of your labour but today you are saying we are pretending."

Ambitiouz Entertainment slams Intaba Yase Dubai's claims he wasn't paid

Briefly News previously reported that Ambitiouz Entertainment is not new to payment scandals and now the label is caught in another scandal with artist Intaba Yase Dubai.

The artist took to social media to claim that the record label pays him R3 700 monthly salary. The artist featured in a song with Big Zulu titled Imali Eningi and also shared that he quit music.

