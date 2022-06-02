Puleng March beloved South African gospel singer, might be winning Big at this year's Independent National Gospel Music Awards (INGOMAs)

Puleng March may be set to win at this year's Independent National Gospel Music Awards (INGOMAs). The gospel singer is responsible for hits such as Ulwandle and

Puleng March was nominated four times for the ninth Independent National Gospel Awards and is excited to add more awards to her name. Image: Instagram/@pulengmarch

Source: Instagram

To recognise Puleng March's hard work, INGOMAs nominated Puleng March in four categories, and the songstress is beyond excited.

Puleng March gets four nominations at the Independent National Gospel Music Awards

According to TimesLIVE, Puleng March is nominated for the best CD sleeve, best songwriter and composer, best female artist and best live recorded DVD. Her medley Heaven's Scroll earned her these nominations.

Puleng March was not at the nomination ceremony because she was sick but said the nominations meant a lot to her.

The former joyous celebration singer said:

"I was so excited, I even got healed at the same time. , I even went to the INGOMA page just to double-check and I saw my name."

The singer says it still feels new even though she is a multi-award winning artist and has won 11 awards including two Metro FM awards, one for best female vocalist.

Puleng says that the nominations make her feel appreciated because only her sister and husband helped her make the music everyone knows. She said:

"My team is less than 10 people who are helping me to build this brand. And to push this album as well as an independent artist was not easy and to finally now be nominated it means my hard work is seen.”

The gospel singer completed her award-nominated album during the lockdown and said God guided her through the process.

"I feel like God just wanted to show me he is God, to remind me that I am God through the extraordinary, I can make you record during any time."

Fans are proud of Puleng March's music

The singer's fans were excited about the nominations as they reacted to her social media posts about her nominations.

@mogi_aaron commented:

"I agree ❤️"

@lerato_aphia added:

"More Grace Ausi Puleng."

@mamngcobo wrote:

"Congratulations sthandwa for the nomination."

Fans of her music make it clear why she cleared four nominations.

Pumeza Kene commented:

"Young ,gifted and black...more especially for God, that's Puleng Africa."

Lament Matimba added:

"This Grace cannot be denied. Its always lit with Puleng."

Kananelo Lesesa wrote:

"You truly are a blessing for this generation . Never be dismayed, keep on keeping on Ausi Puleng."

