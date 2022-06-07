Media personality Lerato Sengadi has shared that Nota Baloyi doesn't scare her after one of his tweets rubbed her up the wrong way

HHP's widow and Nota got into a heated twar after the music exec made "sexist" comments about single mothers who celebrate Father's Day

Nota claimed that single mothers are "impossible to live with" and even shared a snap of Somizi and Lerato having a few drinks together

Lerato Sengadi and Nota Baloyi exchanged heavy virtual blows on the timeline. HHP's widow and the controversial music exec recently got into a heated twar.

The timeline got messy when the two media personalities threw major shade at each other. It all began when Nota shared his thoughts on Father's Day.

According to TshisaLIVE, Nota shared that single mothers should not celebrate Father's Day. He went on to throw shade at single moms for being "impossible to live with".

His post rubbed Lerato Sengadi up the wrong way. She took to his comment section on Twitter and shared her thoughts on his post. She did not hold back when she clapped back at the star's statement. She even went as far as saying to Nota, "You don't scare me."

Lerato accused Nota's statement of being sexist and patriarchal. Reacting to her, Nota accused Lerato of hanging out with convicts. He posted a snap of her having a good time with Somizi.

Emtee claps back at Nota Baloyi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Emtee reacted to Nota Baloyi's disrespectful remarks. The rapper took to social media to share his thoughts on the music exec's video.

In a trending clip, Nota shared that the Roll Up hitmaker is a junkie. He claimed the hip-hop artist needs to get professional help in rehab.

"My biggest fear is that Emtee's kids would pick up Xanax, overdose and die. That's my biggest fear," said Nota, according to ZAlebs.

He went on to claim that at one stage, he even called Emtee's parents to intervene, adding that the star has been angry at him since then. Taking to Twitter, the fuming Emtee told Nota where to get off.

