It was South Africa's musician Zakes Bantwini's birthday recently and he celebrated with some industry peers

Zakes Bantwini celebrated his 41st birthday, and some of his celebrity friends took to social media to wish him a happy day

Zakes Bantwini celebrated his birthday with the likes of Robert Marawa, DJ Sbu and his wife, Nandi Madida

Zakes Bantwini is a beloved musician in South Africa who celebrated his 26 May birthday in June. Sports commentator Robert Marawa celebrated his friend's birthday, and DJ Sbu was also present for his musician friend, along with other popular faces.

Zakes Bantwini’s birthday party looked auspicious, with well-known guests celebrating the 'Osama' hitmaker. Image: Instagram/nandi_madida/zakesbantwini/robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

The birthday party looked intimate and fun in snaps shared across social media. Zakes Bantwini looks happy and content at his 40-something birthday party with his wife Nandi Madida in attendance.

Zakes Bantwini celebrates 41st birthday with Nandi Madida and celeb friends

Robert Marawa took to Instagram to wish Zakes Bantwini a happy birthday. The legend presenter wrote that Zakes is his brother and a talent. The post also shows that the party was held at the Houghton Hotel.

In the pictures, Zakes Bantwini looks debonair in a tuxedo. The musician is seen bringing ear to ear with DJ Sbu and Robert Marawa.

Zakes also thanked his ancestors in a separate post. The singer posted other celebrities who attended, such as rapper Da L.E.S and Podcast and Chill's Sol Phenduka.

Zakes Bantwini's wife Nandi radiated at the celebrations as she also wished her husband a happy birthday. Nandi wrote on an Instagram post that the birthday party was "a beautiful night".

Zakes Bantwini's fans wish the singer a happy birthday

Friends of the Osama hitmaker flooded his comments wish him a happy birthday.

@mankini_mgenge commented:

"Happy birthday Zakes!"

Fans loved Zakes' tuxedo theme for his birthday outfit.

@bukhosibajlo wrote:

"Y'all are dashing!"

@iamdjvoodoo commented:

"Y’all look amazing!"

@mandla2653 added:

"Love you Zakes, keep pushing bro!"

_jlee_roger wrote:

"Besides looking good together, they listen to each and understand each other’s point of view. One thing most couples miss."

"That Zakes album is fire": Zakes Bantwini leads #SAMA28 nominations with 7 nods

Briefly News previously reported that Zakes Bantwini is the top dawg of Mzansi music. The dance music producer leads the #SAMA28 nominations list with seven nods.

Zakes' dope album Ghetto King was one of the most streamed albums in 2021. It had banging tunes such as Imali and Osama. The nominees were announced on Tuesday, 8 June, in Randburg.

Source: Briefly News